Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.03. 7,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

