Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.09. 80,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $415.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.