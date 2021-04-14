Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16.

