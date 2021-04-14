Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

