Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.0 days.

CCLAF stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

