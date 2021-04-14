Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

