Codexis, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Codexis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.