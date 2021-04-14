Cogeco Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.31.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$118.50 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

