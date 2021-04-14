Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,102. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.