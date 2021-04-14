Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

