Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LDP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 31,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,879. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

