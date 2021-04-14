Coinlancer Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Coinlancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market cap of $2.72 million and $2,408.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Coinlancer (CL) is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

