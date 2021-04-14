Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$1.11. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 14,779 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$110.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

