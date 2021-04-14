Colliers Securities Comments on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.25. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.
In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
