Colliers Securities Comments on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.25. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.