Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 1,018.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 1,981,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

