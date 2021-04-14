Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.