Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.