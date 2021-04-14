Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 265,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

