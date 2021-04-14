Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 396,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

