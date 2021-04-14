Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.3747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

