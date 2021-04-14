CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.