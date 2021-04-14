Community Bank System, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

