Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 86,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,194. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $172,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

