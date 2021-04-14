Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.46

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 126998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

