Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 18793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.