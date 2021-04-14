Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.02

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 29840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

