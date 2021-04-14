Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.02

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 29840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
