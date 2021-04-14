Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

