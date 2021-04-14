Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
