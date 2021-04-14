Comparing Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chimerix and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.61%. Exicure has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 397.41%. Given Exicure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than Chimerix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -321.31% -36.57% -33.53% Exicure -127.52% -24.26% -19.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $12.52 million 56.87 -$112.58 million ($0.86) -9.66 Exicure $1.30 million 130.59 -$26.30 million ($0.46) -4.20

Exicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exicure beats Chimerix on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing XCUR-FXN, an SNAÂ-based therapeutic candidate that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; XCUR17, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha; and AST-005, an SNA targeting TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. It has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and license and development agreement with DERMELIX, LLC to research, develop, and commercialize its technology for the treatment of netherton syndrome. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

