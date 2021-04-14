Comparing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.42 $15.42 million $0.79 48.41 Weis Markets $3.54 billion 0.40 $67.98 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility and Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Weis Markets 2.62% 9.44% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Weis Markets on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 197 retail food stores including 4 stores in Delaware, 49 stores in Maryland, 6 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 117 stores in Pennsylvania, 9 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

