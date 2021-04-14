Comparing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICF International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICF International and Juhl Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International currently has a consensus price target of $101.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ICF International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICF International and Juhl Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.48 billion 1.15 $68.94 million $4.15 21.73 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Summary

ICF International beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.