Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Conduent worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Conduent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.