Conflux Network Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $923.94 million and $17.97 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,598.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.41 or 0.03858562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.00435199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $804.23 or 0.01284732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00515378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.00518181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00377685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00034416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 821,883,700 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

