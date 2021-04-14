Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Conifer stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

