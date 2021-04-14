Contentos Trading Up 5.1% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $113.61 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,611,756 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.