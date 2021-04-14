Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

