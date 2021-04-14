Contrasting BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and Trident Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A N/A N/A Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BTRS and Trident Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTRS beats Trident Acquisitions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals, including technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. BTRS Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

