Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.57. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 103 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $575.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.