Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.57. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 103 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $575.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.
About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
