Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,606 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,606 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $259.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.