Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLB opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

