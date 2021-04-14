Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUY. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.