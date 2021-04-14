Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

