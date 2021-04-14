Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSL. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

