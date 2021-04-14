Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $365.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.