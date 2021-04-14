Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 9.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

COST traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $363.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

