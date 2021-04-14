Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.57. 47,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,954. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

