Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

COST stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

