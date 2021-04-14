Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $365.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

