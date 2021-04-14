Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 136.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

