Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

