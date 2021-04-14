Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

