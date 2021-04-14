Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.69 ($72.58).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

